Moriarty’s last-minute goal for Grace ties No. 10 Fire

LAKELAND, Fla. – In a fitting result for a pair of top teams, No. 23 Grace’s Women’s soccer team tied No. 10 Southeastern is 1-1 on Saturday.

Danae Moriarty Secured the draw with a dramatic, last-minute goal.

With seconds on the clock, Lea Moessinger squeezed a pass through traffic to Janni Bettin . Bettin’s cross was put into a dangerous position in front of the goal, and Moriarty poked the ball into the net.

The Lady Lancers (4-0-1) remain unbeaten on the season after tying the top-10 Fire on the road.

Grace finished the game with a slight 13-12 advantage in shot attempts. Only two of the Fire’s attempts were on frame, while Grace had five shots on goal.

Madison Tuma was active in the first half. She tried an ambitious shot in the early minutes that whizzed wide of the goal.

Tuma also tried a glancing header that missed the goal frame; she was set up by a well-placed chipped pass by Lucy Schmitt .

Twenty minutes into the game, Tuma made a Weaving run at SEU’s goal and was fouled. JJ Aalbue delivered a line drive shot on her free kick that was saved by the Fire’s goalkeeper.

Grace continued to apply pressure, taking six shots on the Fire’s net. The Lady Lancers’ possession had several dangerous stretches that produced attempts.

Aalbue tried another free kick 10 minutes later that went wide of the goal.

Grace had a few dangerous advances in the closing minutes of the half but could not generate a shot from those moments.

The teams entered Halftime scoreless. Grace had the advantage in scoring chances, with a 7-3 shot advantage.

The Fire came out of Halftime aggressively, trying two shots with a corner kick in the first five minutes.

But Grace responded and looked increasingly dangerous on the wings.

However, Southeastern finally broke the scoreless match with a goal against the run of play. The Fire tried a looping shot with 22 minutes left that snuck under the crossbar for the opening goal.

In the final eight minutes, Grace made run after run at the Fire’s goal in an attempt to equalize.

Grace’s best chances came from Moriarty, who tried a pair of shots from outside the penalty box. Luna Gianotti also tried a long shot that missed the mark.

But Grace had the final say with Bettin’s cross being finished by Moriarty in the last minute.

Libby Stratton made one save in goal, and she was protected well by Simone Castaneda Gianotti, Kimberly Aalbue , Amber Meade , Lilli Oberhoff and Schmitt.

Next week, the Lady Lancers will travel to Missouri for a pair of matches against Stephens and No. 16 Columbia.

