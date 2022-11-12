Morgan Weber shines as volleyball outlasts Tulane – The Sunflower

The volleyball team beat Tulane at home on Friday night after two matches on the road. They won 3-1 in four sets; (25-14) (25-22) (25-18) (25-23).

The last meeting between the two teams saw Tulane win in five sets. According to sophomore outside hitter Morgan Weber, this meeting was more spirited than the last.

“In New Orleans, we had to switch up our lineup a little bit with Lily [Liekweg] getting a concussion the game before and Sophia [Rohling] coming back,” Weber said. “It’s just brand new again. Tonight, we had a little bit more energy, and we were more outgoing to get things Rolling for us.”

Weber set a career high of 22 digs against Tulane. She also tacked on nine kills and three blocks.

“I followed the Scouting report and did what I was told on blocking,” Weber said. “I where the open shots are and mixed up where you are hitting. Sometimes it’s just kind of lucky for the digs too. It’s gotta be in the right spot at the right time.”

Head Coach Chris Lamb said he was impressed with her digging numbers throughout the season.

“She’s had matches where she’s led in digs against liberos or has been right there with them,” Lamb said. “It’s pretty impressive. I said in the locker room that Weber’s motor was running as hot as I can remember from start to finish. I hope other players will see that, feel that and learn from that.”

Although Weber’s stats stand out, Lamb thought the game was far more of a team effort.

“The point scoring adds up and it is a team effort,” Lamb said. “I’ll also add this. It doesn’t show up on the scoreboard, but we made a little bit of a system switch, you saw more of Stout come out. Morgan Stout has had two really good weeks of practice. We are starting to find our way systematically. If we can keep growing it that way, I think we’ll be better. “

The teams started out the third set by going back and forth until Tulane was able to pull away for the win.

“When we’re down or they’re on a run, I’m always like take a deep breath,” redshirt junior outside hitter Brylee Kelly said. “We can sign out because we have all the tools. If we just execute, we’ll be okay.”

The Shockers’ will play No. 23 Houston on Nov. 12 at noon at Charles Koch Arena. It will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Shockers lost to Houston 2-3 (20-25),(27-25),(25-22),(18-25),(15-11) on Oct. 21.

“It’s definitely motivation that we took Houston to five [in our previous meeting]Kelly said. “We know what they’re gonna do and so can we execute and can the Shockers play their best volleyball on Sunday?”