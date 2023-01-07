Morgan State-SC State Women’s Basketball Game Postponed

BALTIMORE, Md. (January 6, 2023)–Morgan State’s Women’s basketball contest against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) foe South Carolina State, scheduled for Monday, January 9, has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced at this time.

The Lady Bears begin MEAC play on Saturday, January 7 when they host North Carolina Central at 2 pm at Hill Field House.

