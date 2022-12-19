Morgan, Miller earn alternate spots for 2023 US Amateur Four-Ball | Golf

Charleston Residents Austin Morgan and Troy Miller earned the first alternate position in Qualifying for the 2023 US Amateur Four-Ball Championship that will be played May 20-24 at Kiawah Island Club’s Cassique and River Course.

Fifty two-man teams competed Dec. 12 at Oldfield Club in Okatie, with two teams Qualifying and two alternates for the event.

Earning medalist honors with a four-ball score of 64 were Stephen Seiden of Newtown Square, Pa., and Ryan Clancy of Bluffton. Earning the other spot with a score of 65 were Jack Larkin Sr. of Atlanta and Hayes Brown of Charlotte.

Five teams posted 67s, with Morgan and Miller winning the first alternate spot in a playoff.

Bradley Kauffman of Greenville and Nick Eberhardt of Charlotte took the second alternate position. Also shooting 67s were Nicholas Gross of Downingtown, Pa., and Will Hartman of Marvin, NC; Brandon Hartzell of Johns Island and Wade Wawner of Charleston; and Jon Weiss Jr. of Florence and John Schaffer of Sumter.

Bozard signs with Francis Marion

West Ashley High School golfer Ryan Bozard has signed a national letter of intent to play golf at Francis Marion University.

As a junior, Bozard lost in a playoff for the state AAAAA individual title in May of 2022. He also has earned Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year honors.

Aces

Keith Roberts, Nov. 11, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 12, 119 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Paul Hartley, Paul Mashburn, Ralph Roles.

Daniel Larisey, Nov. 24, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 8, 185 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Tricia Nimocks, John Larisey.

Jon Wilson, Dec. 1, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 17, 143 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Alex Sherman, Tom Griffon, Troy Allison.

Warren McCulloch, December 8, Ocean Winds-Seabrook Island Club, No. 12, 132 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Theta Bowden, Brad Phillips.

Bill Rembold, December 8, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 11, 122 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Mike Messinger, Jim Smith, Ray Fitzpatrick.

Stephen Ruiz, December 9, Legend Oaks Golf Club, No. 17, 87 yards, sand wedge. Witnesses: Chick Harvey, Mike Phillips.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to [email protected] and to [email protected]