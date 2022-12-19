Morgan, Miller earn alternate spots for 2023 US Amateur Four-Ball | Golf

Charleston Residents Austin Morgan and Troy Miller earned the first alternate position in Qualifying for the 2023 US Amateur Four-Ball Championship that will be played May 20-24 at Kiawah Island Club’s Cassique and River Course.

Fifty two-man teams competed Dec. 12 at Oldfield Club in Okatie, with two teams Qualifying and two alternates for the event.

Earning medalist honors with a four-ball score of 64 were Stephen Seiden of Newtown Square, Pa., and Ryan Clancy of Bluffton. Earning the other spot with a score of 65 were Jack Larkin Sr. of Atlanta and Hayes Brown of Charlotte.

Five teams posted 67s, with Morgan and Miller winning the first alternate spot in a playoff.

Bradley Kauffman of Greenville and Nick Eberhardt of Charlotte took the second alternate position. Also shooting 67s were Nicholas Gross of Downingtown, Pa., and Will Hartman of Marvin, NC; Brandon Hartzell of Johns Island and Wade Wawner of Charleston; and Jon Weiss Jr. of Florence and John Schaffer of Sumter.

Bozard signs with Francis Marion

West Ashley High School golfer Ryan Bozard has signed a national letter of intent to play golf at Francis Marion University.

As a junior, Bozard lost in a playoff for the state AAAAA individual title in May of 2022. He also has earned Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year honors.

Charleston First Tee program receives national award for diversity program

Aces

Keith Roberts, Nov. 11, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 12, 119 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Paul Hartley, Paul Mashburn, Ralph Roles.

Daniel Larisey, Nov. 24, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 8, 185 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Tricia Nimocks, John Larisey.

Jon Wilson, Dec. 1, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 17, 143 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Alex Sherman, Tom Griffon, Troy Allison.

Warren McCulloch, December 8, Ocean Winds-Seabrook Island Club, No. 12, 132 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Theta Bowden, Brad Phillips.

Bill Rembold, December 8, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 11, 122 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Mike Messinger, Jim Smith, Ray Fitzpatrick.

Stephen Ruiz, December 9, Legend Oaks Golf Club, No. 17, 87 yards, sand wedge. Witnesses: Chick Harvey, Mike Phillips.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to [email protected] and to [email protected]

