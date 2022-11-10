Morenci, Pima volleyball players earn 2A region recognition

Raymundo Frasquillo File Photo/Gila Herald: The Wildcats’ starting line-up awaits the match to begin in Pima. Standing, from left, are Mia Ontiveros (7), Alicia Cruz (8), Cambry McCauley (1), Kay’Leigh Blair (3), Sonia Roybal (5), Alizabeth Aguilar (16), and Celina Manuz (22) . Ontiveros was named to the 2A East All-Region 1st Team, and Alizabeth Aguilar, Celina Manuz, and Sonia Roybal were named to the 2A East All-Region 2nd Team.

By Jon Johnson

PHOENIX – The 2A East Region Awards have been released by the Arizona Interscholastic Association and players from Morenci and Pima have been recognized.

Mia Ontiveros, of Morenci, was named to the 2A East All-Region 1st Team, and Alizabeth Aguilar, Celina Manuz, and Sonia Roybal, of Morenci, and Jessica Schmidt and Lorena Quezada, of Pima were named to the All-Region 2nd Team .