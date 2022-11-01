Morehouse College cancels basketball tournament featuring Kanye West’s school over remarks

article

An Atlanta basketball tournament featuring a private school founded by the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been canceled over his anti-Semitic statements.

Morehouse College was set to host a basketball tournament featuring the Donda Doves and the Skill Factory on Nov. 6, but the school canceled the event, saying it doesn’t support the rapper’s comments.

“Throughout its history, Morehouse College, perhaps more than any other institution, has stood for social discourse which advances equity and healing, particularly in areas involving race, culture, and socio-economic disparities,” the Atlanta HBCU wrote on Twitter. “We therefore cannot condone, in perception or implication, the recent divisive and unproductive statements by Ye.”

According to the Donda Sports Twitter account, Ye, who founded the Donda Academy, was expected to attend the event.

Former Wheeler High student and current Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was set to attend the game.

He tweeted that while the university’s decision to cancel the tournament was an “unfortunate retraction,” the kids and families “appreciate the consideration” and that they were looking for another way to host the event.

The school’s decision comes after multiple weeks that the rapper has made antisemitic comments in interviews and in social media, including a Twitter post in October that he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” an apparent reference to the US defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON. He was suspended from both Twitter and Instagram.

As a response, many in the fashion, music and apparel world have distanced themselves from the rapper and fashion designer.

Foot Locker said it was cutting ties with the Yeezy brand and pulling Yeezy shoes from its shelves and online sites. Gap said it will remove Yeezy Gap product from its stores shut down yeezygap.com. Universal Music Group, which owns the Def Jam label, said Tuesday in a statement that Ye’s music and merchandise contracts ended last year. MRC studio had announced Monday that it is shelving a complete documentary about the rapper.

A Vogue spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that the Magazine and its global editorial director, Anna Wintour, have no intentions of working with Ye again after his most recent controversial remarks and behavior.

Last week, Ye was escorted out of the California-based headquarters of Athletic shoemaker Skechers after he showed up unannounced the day after Adidas ended its partnership with the artist.

Ye “arrived unannounced and without invitation” at Skechers corporate headquarters in Manhattan Beach, Southwest of Los Angeles, the company said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.