Morehead State Visits Men’s Basketball on Saturday

The Lindenwood men’s basketball team (7-13, 2-5 OVC) will host Morehead State (11-9, 4-3 OVC) on Saturday at 3:30 pm from Hyland Arena in St. Charles, Mo.

The Lions are coming off a tough loss to Southern Indiana on Thursday night on their home court. The game was within single digits later in the contest, but the Screaming Eagles hit 10-of-12 from behind the arc in the second half alone to run away with the win. Brandon Trimble knocked down 5-of-7 from three-point range, while dishing out five assists without a turnover. Cam Burrell kept the paint clean by blocking six shots on the night, as he put up 14 points with seven boards.

Lindenwood is looking to snap a four-game losing skid on Saturday, while the Eagles took down SIUE on Thursday night. Morehead State was previously on a two-game losing streak, as they are now 3-2 in the month of January.

Keenon Cole is leading the Lions in scoring average (15.7) during OVC action, as he is shooting 63.9 percent from the floor and 65.0 percent from behind the arc in those games. Cole is also pulling down 6.3 boards on average across seven league games. Burrell has posted 12.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in conference games, as his 31 blocks on the year are atop the OVC.

Morehead State is playing stout defense by allowing just 69.5 points per game. The Eagles are led by Mark Freeman who is averaging 14.8 points in his 16 games played this season.

Lindenwood closes out the month on the road in the state of Tennessee.