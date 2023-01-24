Morean Arts Center to host ICONIC, a live portrait painting Gala and fundraiser

One of St. Pete’s most unique and incredible art experiences is coming to one of its most celebrated artistic venues. The Morean Arts Center is hosting Iconic: Portrait Edition on Saturday, February 25 from 7-10 pm, where nine local artists will have a live painting of three St. Petersburg icons.

Guests at the Gala will witness the Portraits being created live as they also enjoy crafted Cocktails and delectable bites from some of St. Pete’s best vendors. Attendees will arrive on the red carpet (complete with a glamor shot), and Iconic also includes a silent auction as part of the fundraiser for the Morean Arts Center. Tickets are available now for $175 per person ($150 for Morean members).

The Morean Arts Center has slowly been unveiling the three local icons who will sit for portraits, with famed actor Eugenie Bondurant as the first icon to be announced, followed by longtime St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway. Nine artists will be assigned one of the three icons to paint in a competition that will award multiple prizes, including the People’s Choice Award as voted on by guests at the end of the evening.

The indoor/outdoor event also includes an outdoor lounge and bar along Central Avenue (complete with a live DJ), as well as a chance to paint your own pop art portrait to show off your true self. Through it all, you’ll get to watch the Portraits being created, from start to finish right inside the studio.

The Morean Arts Center has been a Bastion for the arts in St. Pete for more than a century, supporting and engaging the local creative community since 1917. This Spectacular fundraiser supports their mission of connecting people with art. The Morean Arts Center is located at 719 Central Avenue. Stay tuned for the unveiling of the third icon, and secure your tickets here – space is limited, so act soon.