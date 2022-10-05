More Tickets Released For Purple & Teal Day At The Hive

Fans Invited To Spectrum Center On October 9 For Free Event Presented By Honeywell

October 5, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets have released additional tickets for Purple & Teal Day at the Hive, which is scheduled for this Sunday, October 9, at 1 pm at Spectrum Center. Presented by Honeywell, the activity-filled afternoon will feature Hornets players showing off their skills in preparation for the 2022-23 season. The event is free to the public, although tickets will be required for entry. Fans can claim tickets by visiting hornets.com, ticketmaster.com or the Hornets App.

Doors will open at noon for Hive Society Members and at 12:30 pm for the general public. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free T-shirt, and the first 500 kids to visit the Hornets Hoops Booth on the Concourse will receive a free Bee-Ball for All basketball.

The event will feature appearances by Hornets Legends Muggsy Bogues and Dell Curry, as well as performances by the Honey Bees and the Hive Hip Hop Crew. Attendees will also have the opportunity to potentially participate in on-court contests with Hornets players, win exciting giveaways such as autographed items and visit the Hornets Fan Shop to pick up the latest Merchandise for the new season.

The Hornets will open the 2022-23 regular season on the road on Wednesday, October 19, when they visit the San Antonio Spurs, before hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in their first home game on Friday, October 21. During the game on October 19 , the organization will hold a Season Tipoff Watch Party at Hi-Wire Brewing, located at 340 West Tremont Avenue. The Watch Party, which starts at 7 pm, will include entertainment, games, giveaways and Raffles for prizes including Autographed items.