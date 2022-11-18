More Than Just Golf: Tiger Woods’ Latest Announcement Is Exciting for a Variety of Reasons

The world is well aware of the legendary stature of Tiger Woods in the sport of golf. However, his entrepreneurial mind should not be ignored. They have opened several putting complexes for family entertainment. Woods is now set to open a new branch next month in Katy, Texas. We take a look at what the new putting complex has to offer.

Woods has several endeavors to his name. One of them is Popstroke, which is a family-friendly facility for putting. However, it offers a lot more than just putting. There are four branches, all of which are open in Florida state.

However, Woods has decided to open his business enterprise in the Lone Star State, as Popstroke is set to open in the city of Katy. Let’s take a look at what all facilities will be enjoyed by the people of Texas starting this fall.

What does Tiger Woods’ Popstroke Katy branch have to offer?

The upcoming fifth location of the entertainment complex will be at 23110 Grand Circle Boulevard. Two 18-hole putting courses will be part of the two-story complex, which will also feature a casual rooftop bar, an open-air restaurant, and a private party room.

Moreover, an ice cream shop is also being set up, which will serve a variety of milkshakes and scoops. The two-story complex will be co-designed by Woods. Sandwiches, salads, tacos, nachos, wings, flatbreads, and other finger foods will also be featured on the menu.

Along with an enclosed playground for kids, the property will also have a lounge bar area and beer garden with outdoor games like corn hole, ping pong, and foosball. Golfers will be able to order drinks via an app while out on the course.

Whether it’s the sport of golf or outside of it, Tiger Woods has always delivered more than the fan’s expectations. With the upcoming Popstroke being the first outside of the state of Florida, fans are eager to use the facilities. Being a billionaire, Tiger has the mindset of growth even for his endeavours.

He has already planned to open four more Popstroke branches across the United States next year. This will help in further elevation in the brand name of Woods than it already is in the business world, just like it did in the world of sports.

Are you interested in going to the Popstroke anytime soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

