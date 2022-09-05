More than a dozen LIV Golfers in the field for the BMW PGA Championship

Patrick Reed of 4 Aces GC and Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, stand on the 18th green during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 31, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Getty Images

While the FedEx Cup season comes to a close this week, the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai is still going strong and coming up on one of its biggest events of the season: the BMW PGA Championship.

The entry list for the BMW PGA (not to be confused with last week’s BMW Championship on the PGA Tour) is out and the DP World Tour’s Flagship event will be well represented with LIV Golf stars.

How is this possible? While players who joined the LIV Golf series were suspended from the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour did not levy the same level of punishment. Members of the DP World Tour were barred from only the three events co-sanctioned by the two tours.

Four golfers, including Ian Poulter, were eventually granted spots in the Genesis Scottish Open as the case was working its way through the British appeals process.

Most players have made limited appearances on the DP World Tour, but 18 LIV Golfers will be in the field in two weeks at Wentworth.

“It’s going to be Odd seeing certain people, obviously, at Wentworth,” Matt Fitzpatrick said after his opening round at the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship Thursday. “That is going to be a bit weird, and obviously it’s a little bit disappointing.”

LIV Golfers statuses are still up in the air for next year’s Ryder Cup which — unlike the Presidents Cup — is not run by the PGA Tour, but instead the PGA of America and DP World Tour.

“It’s going to be interesting to see what happens [with the Ryder Cup],” Fitzpatrick said. “Obviously they’re not quite in as strong a position as the PGA Tour are in terms of regulations or whatever it is. Yeah, I guess we’ll just have to see how it plays out.”

For now, this will probably be the biggest convergence of regular tour players and LIV Golfers since the Open Championship last month. Several non-World Tour members — Talor Gooch, Kevin Na, Jason Kokrak and Abraham Ancer — are in the field as anyone in the top-60 of the Official World Golf Ranking is eligible to play.

The event comes the week after the LIV Golf Invitational Boston September 2-4. For anyone competing in both, it will mean back-to-back starts with a Transatlantic trip in between.

The full list of LIV Golfers in the field is below:

-Abraham Ancer

-Richard Bland

-Laurie Canter

-Sergio Garcia

-Talor Gooch

– Brendan Grace

-Justin Harding

-Sam Horsfield

-Martin Kaymer

-Jason Kokrak

-Pablo Larrazábal

-Graeme McDowell

-Kevin Na

– Shaun Norris

-Adrian Otaegui

-Ian Poulter

-Patrick Reed

-Lee Westwood