More Than 40 Arts Organizations in Western Queens Awarded State Funding

December 19, 2022 By Christian Murray

More than 40 arts organizations in western Queens have been awarded state funding totaling more than $1.7 million, announced State Sen. Michael Gianaris Monday.

The funds were distributed as part of a $140 million investment in the New York State Council of the Arts that was approved by the state Legislature this year. The NYSCA, which allocates the funds, aims to preserve and advance the arts in the state.

“The arts are the soul of western Queens and supporting this community is critical to our economic vitality,” Gianaris said. “I am pleased so many groups are receiving support, and that the New York State Council on the Arts is using the Legislature’s investment thoughtfully in our community and across New York.”

Organizations such as the Flux Factory and Sculpture Center are among the 43 beneficiaries in western Queens.

The Flux Factory has been awarded $115,000 in funding, with the Sculpture Center to receive $69,500. Other arts groups to be allocated funding include Topaz Arts, with $85,000; the Chocolate Factory Theater aka Theater Et Al Inc. with $70,000; the Queensboro Dance Festival with $45,000; and Indie Space with $49,500

“A Giant round of applause to all of our NYSCA grantees,” said Mara Manus, Executive Director of NYSCA. “The incredible breadth of world-class arts organizations in western Queens reflects its position as an international crossroads of language and culture. We are immensely grateful for the work of western Queens’ artists and arts organizations, activating the health, vitality, and economy of this Spectacular community.”

The full list of funded projects in western Queens is available here.

