More than $160,000 raised by Friends of Saint Francis Golf Tournament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) – In an effort to raise money and awareness towards hunger, Saint Francis held its Friends of Saint Francis Golf Tournament at the Dalhousie Golf Club.

On August 19, over 200 Golfers and 20 volunteers participated in a four-person scramble that raised over $160,000 for community efforts to feed hungry children both regionally and locally, with donations to food banks and feeding programs such as Clearwater Ministerial Alliance, Charleston Blue Jay Pantry, Tiger Bites Summer Feeding Program, Jefferson Backpack Program, Jackson R-2 Power Packs and more.

According to a release, the following are winners from the morning portion of the event:

Winners of the morning Championship flight were Sponsored by Metlife. Team members included Dave Morris, Kyle McMinn, Pete Buschbacher and Jared Brawner.

Winners of the morning “A” flight were Sponsored by Commerce Trust Company. Team members included Nick Burger, Tim Coad, Jim Riley and Cord Dombrowski.

Winners of the morning “B” flight were sponsored by Richardet Floor Covering. Team members included Dave Richardet, Diane Richardet, Mel Kirn and Cindy Kirn.

Men’s Closest to the Pin Winner was Tony Twidwell.

Women’s Closest to the Pin Winner was Lucy Sullivan.

Men’s Long Drive Winner was Gunnar Knudtson and Women’s Long Drive Winner was Lucy Sullivan.

The following are winners from the afternoon portion of the event:

Winners of the afternoon Championship flight were sponsored by Gerdan Slipforming. Team members included Blake Driskell, Todd Obergoenner, Rick Goodman and Richard Buchanan.

Winners of the afternoon “A” flight were Sponsored by Symmetry Energy Solutions. Team members included Shane Blaze, Matt Underwood, Chris Johnson and Chad Berkbuegler.

Winners of the afternoon “B” flight were Sponsored by Clinical Solutions. Team members include Courtney Cole, Denny Miller, Joe Coleman and Ralph Barthels.

Men’s Closest to the Pin Winner was Craig Hutson.

Women’s Closest to the Pin Winner was Nancy Stone.

Men’s Long Drive Winner was Ben Eller and Women’s Long Drive Winner was Corrine Soutar.

For more information about The Friends or the Saint Francis Foundation call 573-331-3192 or visit foundation.sfmc.net.

