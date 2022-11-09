More Power to Joe as he bags first goal for Hoops

SIMON POWER capped off an injury-plagued debut season for Shamrock Rovers in fine style with his first goal for the Hoops on the final day of the season.

he Greystones Winger made just his fifth performance of the season for the Champions since joining from Harrogate Town when they completed their season against UCD, after making his return from injury against Djurgardens in the Europa Conference League.

He was brought on in the 67th minute and left his mark with a late deflected goal to round out a 2-0 win over the Students.

Elsewhere, in Northern Ireland, Tom Murphy was an unused substitute for the Crusaders in their 4-1 defeat to Larne in the Northern Irish Premiership.

Over in Scotland, Liam Scales started as Aberdeen recovered from their 4-1 defeat to Rangers by going third in the Scottish Premiership with a 4-1 win over Hibernian.

Also in Scotland, Daire O’Connor was an 85th minute substitute in Ayr United’s 0-0 draw with Morton in the Scottish Championship, while Claire Walsh was a sub in Glasgow City’s 2-1 Scottish Cup loss to Hibernian.

Down in England, Pierce Sweeney started as Exeter City beat Port Vale 3-2 in the FA Cup, while Louise Quinn scored in Birmingham City’s loss to London City Lionesses in the Women’s Championship.

It was her final club appearance before she racks up her 100th international cap for the Republic of Ireland when Vera Pauw’s side begin preparations for the 2023 FIFA World Cup against Morocco in a friendly.