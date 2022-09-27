More PGA Tour Players to Join LIV Golf, but Only in 2023, Due to a Major Reason, Insider Reveals

LIV Golf has been using its resources to lure out the best talents from the PGA Tour to join their league. And they have been successful in doing so to a large extent. However, some players are still waiting to join the league but will not be signing up before 2023.

‘Golf Magic’ Revealed the reason behind this shift.

Will new PGA Tour players sign up with LIV Golf?

LIV Golf has taken some of the most talented plates from the PGA Tour by offering them millions of dollars. And just when the fans thought it was over, LIV insiders revealed things were just getting started. The transition of players who wanted to join LIV Golf has stopped as of now. But it might not be the case for a long time.

Since the Chicago event where Cameron Smith lifted his first LIV Golf trophy, the league has not made any new signings with interested players. And as things appear to move forward, there might not be any new announcements regarding adding players to the league ahead of the Bangkok event as well. But there are Rumors that a famous Presidents Cup player is about to be taken away from the PGA Tour by Greg Norman.

Why have no players joined LIV recently?

People in the golf world have their own theories behind the reason why no more players are signing with the new league. Some think that the remaining PGA Tour players are complete loyalists of the Tour. While others believe that LIV is not taking any new players anymore.

However, if fans listen to an Insider from the LIV Golf league, they might have to rethink their theories. A secret source told GolfMagic, “A number of interested players on the PGA Tour, and a couple of big names, in particular, are wanting to wait until 2023 to join LIV Golf if they are to move at all”.

The Insider added, “… by going to LIV Golf in 2023, they can still play in all four majors in 2023 and 2024 regardless of what LIV manages to sort out with the OWGR.”

Players are making this decision to make sure that if the Saudi-backed league doesn’t sort things out in time, the Golfers will have enough OWGR points to stay in the top 50 for the new season. And therefore, they’ll be able to qualify for the 2024 majors as well.

If one heads back to Norman’s old statements, they agree with the fact that the Rumors were true. They even said that agents of over 40 players were consistently expressing their will to join LIV. But looking at LIV Golf’s turn of events, nothing seems like a surprise anymore.

