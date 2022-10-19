More parking coming to Arts District if garage is approved by Las Vegas city council

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) – The city of Las Vegas could be close to approving a parking garage in the growing Arts District.

Wednesday Las Vegas city council is expected to vote on securing a bond for the proposed parking garage in the area.

The garage would be funded through bonds and city cash, and revenue from the new parking meters and lots would cover half a million of the annual $2.5 million dollar loan payment, according to the original plan released in the spring.

Paid meters and lots were added to the Arts District earlier this year.

From late May to late August $223,920 in meter time was collected, according to the city. There were 69,282 transactions during that period.

The parking fees around the Arts District range from one to two dollars an hour, but some businesses have told FOX5 it could be driving some customers away.

“We all see what the arts district is going to become. I think to capitalize on what it is right now is in Essence putting the cart before the horse,” owner of The Good Wolf Lifestyle Co. Sean Blanchard said.

The newly opened bar on California avenue, Mezcla Ceviche and Tequila, has been packed its first few weekends.

They said the new free parking around lunchtime Monday through Friday is a plus for their customers, but probably not surprisingly they find most aren’t in favor of paying to park.

“Overall I think the Consensus is the paid parking isn’t their favorite, but they do it because they still want to come down to the Arts District and support us,” co-owner of Mezcla Melissa Robinson said.

The owners of Mezcla see adding more parking as a plus.

“Even when I try to find parking on first Fridays and certain events it’s definitely a challenge,” co-owner Randy Ip said. “I have to try around multiple times to wait for someone to potentially be leaving, so I think additional parking options will definitely be positive.”

There is not yet a specific location chosen for the parking garage. The city previously said a garage would be built sometime in 2024.

