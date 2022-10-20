More or Less: Kids’ games all grown up

As we pulled up to the school one morning this week to drop off my seventh grader, they saw the physical education teacher lowering volleyball nets to the bottom of the standards.

“Yes!” my son exclaimed. “We’re playing volley tennis today!”

The questions from our other boys came rapid-fire. They wanted to know what volley tennis was and how it was played. Xavier explained that it was like tennis, but without racquets and with a volleyball. He serve had to bounce before you hit it, but other shots could be returned while the ball was in flight or after one bounce.

I’ve never played volley tennis. Actually, I didn’t even know that was a thing and I wondered if there is some Giant PE teacher convention where all of the speakers present a new and unique game for gym classes. There has to be; otherwise, we would never have gotten to use those little four-wheeled boards that look like furniture dollies, right?

Anyway, the discussion got me thinking about the games we played as kids and how some of them are making the cut into adulthood. I mean everything from the things we made up in the basement or backyard to board games has become a competition (and, in most cases, probably ruined by over-competitive adults).

I’ve watched documentaries (yes, I am an avid documentary watcher) on professional Monopoly and Scrabble tournaments. I watched a fascinating couple of hours all about professional foosball (you know, the game where little soccer players have been skewered in a line and you have to turn the knobs on the side of the table to make them kick) and even a show about guys (it always is men it seems) who try to make their living playing air hockey.

One of the biggest shows on Netflix is ​​“The Floor is Lava,” where contestants attempt to get from one side of the room to the other without falling in the “molten ooze” on the floor. Mom used to yell at us for jumping from the coffee table to the back of the sofa. These contestants win prizes for doing it.

Have you seen World Chase Tag on television? The league – yes, league – bills itself as an international Championship for the “most played and popular activity in the world.” I feel like we have to watch it or be in danger of being “It.”

As kids, my brother and I spent hours in our basement trying to keep a balloon from hitting the floor. I just thought it was something weird we did. Now as an adult, I see an entire Episode of the Australian children’s cartoon “Bluey” all about a game called “Keepy Uppy.” I didn’t know my brother and I were Gaming pioneers! I wonder if our creation was ever presented at the PE teacher meetings?

Of course, there are adults who take Dodgeball and wiffle ball and lots of other kids’ games way too seriously. However, there are some childhood contests that I’d like to see transformed into regular sports.

I’d like to think I’d be really good at adult Foursquare if I could just comfortably squat down to return a serve with a spin into my neighbor’s box. I bet we could get a major TV contract for a professional Tiddlywinks tournament. Maybe I could make my living as a full-time Red Light/Green Light caller. And, for those who like things rough, how about a full-contact professional league of Red Rover players where you have to break through the other team’s line without breaking a bone?

There are so many kid games we could make into adult competitions: hopscotch, kick the can and even Duck, Duck, Goose. But not tetherball. Nobody likes tetherball, more or less.

