More Luka Doncic history: Joins Michael Jordan with a 10-game run for the record books

Even by his own stratospheric standards, Luka Doncic is putting up crazy numbers this season. Every night it seems like he’s making some kind of history. Add it up, and in fact, he has done just that over the last three weeks.

Dating back to December 23, when he put 50 points on the Rockets, Doncic has become the first player, age 23 or younger, since Michael Jordan in 1986 to average 40 points over a 10-game span, and the first player in history, of any age, to average at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists over any 10-game span, per ESPN Stats.

Here are Doncic’s last 10 stat lines:

As you can see, the Rockets took a beating, getting hit for 124 points, 32 rebounds and 31 assists by Doncic over three of these 10 games. I still can’t look at that 60-21-10 line against the Knicks without chuckling. That’s preposterous.

Most importantly, the Mavericks won eight of these 10 games. It was tough losing Jalen Brunson and not replacing him, and as such the Mavericks were a popular pick to regress this season after a run to the 2022 conference finals. But so far, Doncic is keeping the train moving. Dallas is the No. 5 seed heading into play on Saturday night, and just one game back of the No. 4 Kings.