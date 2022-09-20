‘More Inspirational Than Rocky Balboa’: Golf World Reacts to Paige Spiranac’s Dramatically Sarcastic Comments on Bryson DeChambeau

Paige Spiranac is one of the most well-known social media celebrities today. The ex-professional golfer has made tons of fans on the internet and loves talking to them through her podcast. Spiranac also posts videos giving her opinions about current sports scenarios. And she recently posted a video talking about the viral Bryson DeChambeau video. As a result, the golf fans can’t keep their reactions to themselves after watching her video.

Paige Spiranac discussed the viral Bryson DeChambeau incident

Spiranac is known for her bewitching sense of humor among all her fans. The ex-golfer recently talked about the incident that took place with professional athlete Bryson DeChambeau while he was trying to enter the field from among the fans. DeChambeau Accidentally hit a rope with his forehead and took a fall right among the crowd.

The video of the incident went viral and fans left no stone unturned to make fun of the golfer. However, adding to those reactions was Paige Spiranac’s recent video about the matter. In the video, the social media star tried to discuss the matter in her own funny words and made several sarcastic comments about the situation. “Golfers get to a Reputation of, well, being soft… but Bryson DeChambeau proved everyone wrong,” Spiranac said. “They proved that Golfers are tough as nails.”

Fans react to Paige Spiranac’s recent dramatic video

Spiranac fans are always entertained by her pictures and videos on her Twitter handle. And after her reaction to the Bryson DeChambeau injury, fans just can’t stop laughing. While some added to the sarcasm with their comments, others simply laughed and acknowledged her sense of humor.

And on the other hand, some said her analysis was great and found her words more inspirational than Rocky Balboa himself!

All this while, some fans even found the statements as a way of Spiranac getting back at DeChambeau. However, it wasn’t what the majority said, and most people found it a fun little video. And it is nothing new for Spiranac to boldly put forward her statements without any fear.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 16: Paige Spiranac Attends MAXIM Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

Many people made fun of the original video where DeChambeau fell and kept his hand on his forehead after banging into the rope. However, he got back up and finished his round making sure the injury was not very serious. Moreover, DeChambeau is one of the fittest and most scientific golfers in the world. And maybe that is why him falling on the ground was such a big deal for his fans.

