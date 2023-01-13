More housing for St. Albans? City sets goal for 200 more units | Local News

ST. ALBANS CITY — As Franklin County grows, the City of St. Albans is making moves to develop more housing.

During the City Council’s Monday night meeting, City Manager Dominic Cloud confirmed the city has made it a goal to help develop the roughly 200 new housing units incoming businesses said they’ll need in the coming years.

And up first is the Fonda site, located at the intersection of Federal and Lower Newton streets.

“We’re hoping to provide those 200 units in various development sites,” Cloud said. “Fonda is going to be about half of that.”

The exact details are still hazy as the city coordinates the market rate study needed to spur additional private investment in the project, but the outlines of the plan are coming together.

Basically, a large influx of federal dollars is allowing the city to update the area centered around the former Fonda site, and the city is wrangling different development partners to help build out the area into a residential and commercial hub.

Cathedral Square, a nonprofit that creates affordable housing for older adults, is one of those expected partners. The Burlington-based organization presented the details of its expected development during Monday night’s city council meeting.

“What we’re proposing is a 33-unit building on the [Fonda] site, and it’s part of a larger mix of low-income development,” Cindy Reed, Cathedral Square’s director of development, explained.

Cathedral Square’s building would sit on the southern east side of the property facing Lower Newton. Reed said the project is still unnamed, but once built, it would join the 26 other affordable housing properties Cathedral Square owns in Vermont.

The nonprofit specializes in creating properties for older adults – those 55 and older would qualify – that focus on high quality of life through coordinated programming and on-site activities.

“There’s a lot of Buzz around the whole state around housing, and we really saw around the Pandemic that older adults were very hard hit in particular,” Reed told the Messenger. “Seniors and low-income people need to be connected to services.”

The Fonda site project

While construction crews were active on the Fonda site this past year building the American Rail Dispatching Center, it’s been a long time coming for the property. City Planners spent roughly a decade cleaning up the site to prepare it for development.

Now, the large plot of land is one of the few near downtown that sits empty, and the city has been coordinating the next steps needed to launch a flurry of construction on the site and its surrounding areas.

This past August, for example, the US Department of Transportation’s RAISE program awarded the city with a $7.7 million grant to update Federal Street and improve walkability along the city artery that leads to the property.

More recently, Vermont’s federal delegation helped secure $1.4 million to extend the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail to the site. Both of those projects are ongoing as the city works with state planners.

Reed said such initiatives helped attract Cathedral Square to St. Albans. She complimented the city Monday for being enthusiastic about development and innovative with its community assets in order to retain jobs and house people.

“We always try to link up market rate units with subsidized units, diverse housing units. We need all types of housing and they work best together,” Cloud said.

Cathedral Square shares that goal, Reed said.

“I think this site really checks a lot of boxes around revitalization – partnering with the city, partnering with a for-profit developer – just using all those synergies,” she said. “It’s ideal for creating positive residential communities to connect to. We think that this project will both revitalize a long-blighted site that the city has invested millions in to clean up while addressing the housing crisis.”

Housing for older adults

Under current plans, the new Cathedral Square build in St. Albans will feature 27 single bedroom apartments for low-income residents and six two-bedroom units set at market rate.

Those qualifying for the low-income rental would be those over 55 making less than $33,600 for a single-member household. The nonprofit already has 1,200 people on its waiting list for available apartments in its network of buildings.

Reed said Cathedral Square’s apartments are often good for someone who has been aging in place, and over the years, they find that they don’t have the ability to maintain a large property anymore. Or maybe they’ve lost a loved one and find that the work has been doubled.

“It’s one option that might be the right thing for the right person,” she said. “If someone loses a spouse and they come and live in a community of people, they can be thriving again and get their appetite for life back.”

To organize communal activities, Cathedral Square plans to have a Support and Services at Home (SASH) Coordinator onsite to organize events and health clinics uniquely beneficial to an aging population.

Reed explained that classes featuring Tai Chi, yoga and other light activities can help improve balance, strength and mobility, and the health screenings provide older residents with additional information about what they can do to live healthier lives.

Activities such as gardening classes also get people outside and give them a place to grow food in the summer.

Other amenities include onsite laundry, a telehealth room to help people remotely connect to a primary care physician, a small gym and a lounge area for communal hangouts.

The earliest start date for construction could be as soon as November of 2023, but Reed said it’s more likely that construction will begin sometime in 2024 as Cathedral Square is still coordinating the finances for the build.

The nonprofit typically uses a mix of public and private investment to develop the projects, and she said Developers will be using the next year to hammer down what state and federal funding sources will be used.

“It’s all a matter of funding and permitting progress,” she said. “We have a lot of experience putting those deals together.”

The project will also need a name.

Reed said that the nonprofit likes to find a building name that means something to the community, and they’re still tracking down what it could be.