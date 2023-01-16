More Good News For Michigan Football As Mike Barrett Returns

Just a few hours after offensive guard Zak Zinter announced that he’ll be back in Ann Arbor next year, rising sixth-year senior linebacker Mike Barrett has done the same.

With Barrett now back in the fold, Michigan’s linebacker corps is as good as any in the Big Ten and could challenge as one of the better groups in the country. Barrett, along with Junior Colson, potentially Nikhai Hill-Green if he returns to health, youngster Jimmy Rolder and transfer youngster Ernest Hausmann make up a very, very athletic, diverse and productive group of backers.

