More Goals, More Records: Alex Ovechkin’s 24th and 25th Goals of the 2022-23 Season Bring More Distinctions For Capitals Captain

Alex Ovechkin has had one historic regular season, one that is not even halfway completed. On the last day of 2022, the Washington Capitals’ Captain finished by making more history with a couple of goals against the Montreal Canadiens.

Ovechkin scored his 24th goal of the 2022-23 regular season, on assists from Trevor van Riemsdyk and Lars Eller, in the second period of the Caps’ Matchup against the Habs.

A turnover, a great pass, and… ALEX OVECHKIN’S 804th CAREER GOAL!!! pic.twitter.com/koSshCeaer — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 31, 2022

The goal gives Ovechkin the record for most goals scored by a player aged 37 or older, moving him past Brendan Shanahan’s 23 goals scored in the 2006-07 season.

oh hi hello there here’s another Ovi record pic.twitter.com/HN9PamOIGs — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 31, 2022

Additionally the goal (his 50th regular season tally of the calendar Year 2022) ties The Great Eight with NHL great Mike Bossy for the most seasons with 50 goals in a calendar year (8).

He tied Mike Bossy (8: 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984 & 1986) for the most in League history (per @PR_NHL). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 31, 2022

Only players with 50+ goals in the 2022 calendar year: Auston Matthews (25 yrs old)

Connor McDavid (25)

David Pastrnak (26)

Jason Robertson (23)

Kirill Kaprizov (25)

Tage Thompson (25)

Leon Draisaitl (27)

Alex Ovechkin (37) — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) December 31, 2022

Ovechkin scored a second goal on the power play in the third period against Montreal, giving him his sixth multi-goal game of the season and his 164th overall; only Wayne Gretzky’s 189 multi-goal games outpace the Caps’ captain.

The door does it again 🚀 pic.twitter.com/34EoDBRvpJ — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) December 31, 2022

With his 25th goal, Ovechkin tied former Capitals forward Mike Gartner for the most in NHL history, with the 2022-23 campaign making 17.

(Related) Most career 25+ goal seasons in NHL history:

20- Gordie Howe

18- Jaromir Jagr

17- Alex Ovechkin (Via his 2nd Tonight on an early 3rd period PP goal to make it 6-2 #Capitals vs MTL)

17- Mike Gartner

16- Marcel Dionne

16- Brett Hull

16- Brendan Shanahan

16- Teemu Selanne https://t.co/Spza4x5AXa — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) December 31, 2022

By Michael Fleetwood