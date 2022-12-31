More Goals, More Records: Alex Ovechkin’s 24th and 25th Goals of the 2022-23 Season Bring More Distinctions For Capitals Captain

Alex Ovechkin has had one historic regular season, one that is not even halfway completed. On the last day of 2022, the Washington Capitals’ Captain finished by making more history with a couple of goals against the Montreal Canadiens.

Ovechkin scored his 24th goal of the 2022-23 regular season, on assists from Trevor van Riemsdyk and Lars Eller, in the second period of the Caps’ Matchup against the Habs.

The goal gives Ovechkin the record for most goals scored by a player aged 37 or older, moving him past Brendan Shanahan’s 23 goals scored in the 2006-07 season.

Additionally the goal (his 50th regular season tally of the calendar Year 2022) ties The Great Eight with NHL great Mike Bossy for the most seasons with 50 goals in a calendar year (8).

Ovechkin scored a second goal on the power play in the third period against Montreal, giving him his sixth multi-goal game of the season and his 164th overall; only Wayne Gretzky’s 189 multi-goal games outpace the Caps’ captain.

With his 25th goal, Ovechkin tied former Capitals forward Mike Gartner for the most in NHL history, with the 2022-23 campaign making 17.

By Michael Fleetwood

About Michael Fleetwood

Michael Fleetwood was born into a family of diehard Capitals fans and has been watching games as long as he can remember. He was born the year the Capitals went to their first Stanley Cup Final, and is a diehard Caps fan, the owner of the very FIRST Joe Beninati jersey and since then, has met Joe himself. Michael joined the NoVa Caps team in 2015, and is most proud of the growth of the NoVa Caps community in that time. An avid photographer, Michael resides in VA.

