“More Flopping Than Soccer Ever Has” – Stephen Curry’s “World Class Flop” Ex-Teammate Slammed for Diving During NBA Game by Angry Fans

The NBA and soccer fans have an extremely good bond with each other. Both sets of fans do not shy away from making direct comparisons between basketball and soccer. A few crazy discussions like Stephen Curry is the ‘Messi’ of basketball have also taken place on the internet. However, the NBA and soccer fans tend to also get upset over the same kind of issues.

While it’s called ‘simulation’ in soccer, the NBA fans like to call it flopping. Since the last few hours, NBA fans cannot stop complaining about D’Angelo Russell. Just a few hours ago, a video of Russell trying to unfairly win a foul has gone viral on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

D’Angelo Russell caught flopping red-handed!

The viral video has emerged from the Nuggets vs Timberwolves game. In the video, D’Angelo Russell has shockingly fallen to the ground after an opposing player tried to block his attempt to drive in. The contact between those two players was literally Lesser than a ‘feather-touch’. However, the NBA star fell to the ground while holding his forehead and won the foul.

The NBA fans are fuming over the referees’ decision to call that a foul. NBA Writer Joel Rush posted the video on Twitter with the caption, “Put D’Angelo Russell in the FIFA World Cup AND give him the Academy Award! World class flop!”. Fans simply cannot believe the amount of flopping the NBA has now started to accommodate on a daily basis.

Let’s have a look at how the fans reacted to Russell’s Shameful attempt at trying to win a foul.

Quite a few fans believe that the amount of ‘diving’ that happens in the NBA has shockingly increased faster than one can imagine over the last few months. One of the fans also suggested the NBA keep a referee in place just for calling out ‘flopping’ attempts and award two free throws to the opposition whenever a situation like that occurs.

DIVE DEEPER

Megan Rapinoe Urges LeBron James’ Lakers to Call Up G-League Starlet as They Go Down Against Sacramento Kings

Stephen Curry and Pascal Siakam with those soccer moves!

On the good side of things, along with the fans, some of the NBA players have an interest in soccer too. In 2021, ESPN released a video of Stephen Curry trying to control an incoming basketball with his feet during a training session. Following that, Stephen Curry confidently gave the basketball a good Strike with his left foot to a teammate on the other side of the court.

Just a few days ago, the name Pascal Siakam was trending on public soccer forums.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The NBA star showed the fans a brief glimpse of some of his extravagant soccer skills. Soccer fans couldn’t believe the amount of control Siakam had over the basketball with his feet. The Toronto Raptors’ star received quite a bit of appreciation from across the soccer universe.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch this story: Despite Being Only 5% as Rich as Michael Jordan Lionel Messi Once Spent More Money on a Car Than MJ Ever Earned in a Single Active NBA Season

How do you think the NBA can deal with flopping? Do you think it has reached an uncontrollable level? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.