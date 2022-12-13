More Dismay for the PGA Tour as LIV Golf Rumored to Have Landed Another Huge Target

The ongoing banter between players and officials of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is never ending. Things are constantly changing for both the Tours on the inside as competition rises. The PGA tour has recently been making announcements about new upcoming tournaments. However, the LIV Golf league is about to take a massive step towards increasing difficulties for the former tour. Apparently, sources suggest that former PGA Tour Venues are now to be associated with LIV Golf.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

LIV Golf to announce former PGA Tour venue as their own

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A well-known PGA Tour venue might no longer serve as host to Tiger Woods’ beloved golf tour. The legendary Greenbrier is all set to get into business with Greg Norman’s LIV Golf league. It was made clear after West Virginia’s State Governor Jim Justice decided to make a partial announcement.

As per Justice’s statements, the venue was under “negotiations” related to a “big event”. But he was not able to give any confirmation about a decision and wanted to wait for LIV Golf to speak up. “I think that is their choice. And we should respect their choice,” they said. “I’m not at Privilege to announce anything…from the standpoint of the LIV Golf tour, when they decide they want to make their Announcements we should be respectful of that.”

There has not been an announcement from LIV Golf yet. However, the league is expected to make the “big announcement” soon since LIV Chiefs said they wanted to finalize their schedule and roster by the end of 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This might be a big move by the LIV. The Saudi-backed circuit has already caused enough damage to the PGA Tour by luring out their best players for huge amounts of money. But this might be another way for the league to break the roots of the PGA Tour by taking away such an esteemed tournament venue from them.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nevertheless, this is not the first time that the Norman-led league has made such a move. LIV also recently announced its association with El Camaleon at Mayakoba. And it was the same venue that hosted the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship a few weeks ago. On the other hand, Jay Monahan and his officials are coming up with new ways to retain their players on the tour. But the continuous quarrel between the two Tours doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon.

Watch This Story: Golf World Fumes Over Latest Phil Mickelson Post on LIV Golf