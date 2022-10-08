More Details Emerge From Pitt Panthers Basketball Player’s Arrest

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers men’s basketball team was hit with disturbing news late in the week when freshman guard Dior Johnson was charged with felony assault and multiple other charges.

Johnson was charged on Oct. 6 for accounts of aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault and false imprisonment for an incident that took place on Sept. 5, 2022.

According to reports, the incident details Johnson hitting a female victim multiple times in the arms, stomach and head, “making her throw up twice”. He also reportedly tried to call off of practice to stay with the victim in fear she would contact the police.

