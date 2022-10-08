More Details Emerge From Pitt Panthers Basketball Player’s Arrest

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers men’s basketball team was hit with disturbing news late in the week when freshman guard Dior Johnson was charged with felony assault and multiple other charges.

Johnson was charged on Oct. 6 for accounts of aggravated assault, strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault and false imprisonment for an incident that took place on Sept. 5, 2022.

According to reports, the incident details Johnson hitting a female victim multiple times in the arms, stomach and head, “making her throw up twice”. He also reportedly tried to call off of practice to stay with the victim in fear she would contact the police.

Now, more information has been released. Court records now state Johnson was arrested on Oct. 7 and arranged by Magistrate Eileen Conroy. He was released from Allegheny County Jail after posting $25,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is now scheduled for Oct. 20.

Johnson has been suspended by the basketball program indefinitely. The team has declined to comment on the matter until after the legal process has been resolved.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt G Dior Johnson Suspended After Felony Assault Charges

Scroll to Continue

Pitt Offense Doesn’t Lose Confidence With Vincent Davis in the Backfield

Starting Fast Imperative for Pitt vs. Virginia Tech

Pat Narduzzi Optimistic About Injured RB Israel Abanikanda’s Status

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Learning to Face Double Teams, Make Sacrifices

Georgia Tech Loss ‘Woke a Beast’ Inside Pitt

It’s Time to Take a Hard Look at Pat Narduzzi

Going Inside Pitt’s Penalty Woes vs. Georgia Tech

Pitt WR Jaden Bradley Thriving in Simpler Role