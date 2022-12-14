‘More Courses Need This’: Golf World Reacts to Technological Marvel That Makes the Sport Safer

Changes are inevitable. From including new technologies in the official tournaments to introducing a new league with a 54-hole format and shotgun start… the world of professional golf also went through considerable changes throughout the years. While adjusting to some of them is easy, people find it hard to accept others.

According to reports, a golf club is said to have introduced new technology for its course. Notably, the latest addition of equipment is not only helpful for golfers, but it can help ensure the safety of audience members as well.

The new technology at the famous Scotland-based golf course

Gleneagles is one of the most famous golf destinations in the world. Located in Scotland, the resort accommodates three courses, including the King’s course, the Queen’s course, and the PGA Centenary course. Notably, it is the place that proudly Hosted some of the main golf events in the world – the 2014 Ryder Cup, 2019 Solheim Cup, and 2022 Senior Open.

Reports suggest that the same resort has implemented new technological equipment in its courses. A netizen uploaded a picture of the course having a camera to see if the fairway is clear or not. He used Twitter to show his admiration for the new equipment through a caption and a picture.

“Something I’ve never seen on a golf course before,” the netizen wrote. “A camera to see if the fairway is clear at @GleneaglesGolf.”

Fans’ reaction to the equipment addition at the Gleneagles

An errant golf shot is one of the most common causes of an accident on a golf course. The ball can hurt a person really badly, and can even cause death. That is why most fans were overjoyed to see the Fairway camera at the Gleneagles.

With their comments, many appreciated Gleneagles for adding such much-needed equipment so that one can avoid unwanted accidents. One such Twitter user wrote: “More courses need this to keep people safe. Many courses I’ve played that have blind drives,” his comment further read. “And end up having to apologize to someone cuz you can’t see them.”

On the other hand, many were busy sharing the other golf clubs which implemented the same technology in their fairways. Meanwhile, others pointed out other types of technological equipment each club uses.

Do you think the camera at the fairway is something that the golf world should have added a long time ago? Let us know your thoughts on it.

