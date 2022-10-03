More competition for Auburn basketball seniors

AUBURN, Alabama–After taking a backseat role last season to freshman Jabari Smith, power forward Jaylin Williams is in the mix to earn a starting spot for the 2022-23 Auburn basketball team.

Smith went on to earn Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year and All-American honors while Williams averaged just 13.9 minutes of court time while playing in 33 games with no starts. The previous season Williams started all 27 games.

“Jaylin can play whatever role he wants to play, but just like every year the last couple of years he has had some pretty good guys at his position,” Bruce Pearl said.

“He comes in as a freshman and he has got Veterans like Anfernee McLemore and Danjel Purifoy,” the Coach pointed out. “We get an injury to Isaac (Okoro) late in the year and all of a sudden Jaylin comes off the bench and boy, boom, you see (his skills).

“Then his sophomore year, it is a Covid year, and he has a really good year,” Pearl said. “He was one of our better players and had a really terrific sophomore year–big numbers.”

Williams averaged 10.9 points and 5.4 rebounds as a sophomore, up from his freshman season when he averaged 2.4 points and 1.8 rebounds while playing in just 14 games.

Jaylin Williams brings the basketball up court in a home game during Auburn’s 2022-23 season.

“Then last year Jabari Smith comes in and most guys would have turned and ran–transferred–but he competed with Jabari,” Pearl pointed out. “It wasn’t until sometime in early October that Jabari actually beat him out for the position.” With Smith gone to the NBA, another talented player is in the mix at power forward.

“He is competing right now with Yohan for who is going to start, who is going to finish and how much they are going to play,” Pearl said of five-star Recruit Yohan Traore. “Yo is not as skilled as Jabari, but he is a little bigger and very athletic.”

Williams averaged 7.0 points and 3.2 rebounds during his junior year as Auburn won the Southeastern Conference regular season Championship and climbed to No. 1 in the polls for the first time in program history.

“Look, whoever I put on the floor at that position is going to be pretty good,” Pearl said of his power forward spot. “Jaylin has got the opportunity to make that decision for himself…We have got to let those guys compete a little bit.”

Pearl got to see his Tigers play three exhibition games in August and Auburn will have one more on Nov. 2nd vs. UAH before opening the regular season with a home game on Nov. 7th vs. George Mason.

