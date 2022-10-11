More charged after fight breaks out at youth football game in Hoganville

Police in Hogansville say more charges have been made in connection to a Brawl among parents and coaches at a youth football game that was caught on camera earlier this month.

Warrants were taken out for Latifah Kimbrough and Lakesha Kimbrough on charges of affray, obstruction, and making false statements.

Markeisha Reeves and Shakeria Allen were charged with affray and obstruction.

Peneka Tigner was charged with obstruction.

The fight happened on Oct. 3 at a Troup County Parks and Rec youth football game. Police say it all started when a parent got upset over her son’s lack of playing time.

Police body cam video shows officers responding to the fight following a Troup County Parks and Rec youth football game. Police say a mother confronted a Coach and county rec official when her son was not allowed to play because he had not attended practices and the family had not paid the required program fees.

The situation escalated and Hogansville police say they called for help from neighboring departments when the crowd moved out to the parking lot and tempers flared again. They say they were forced to use a Taser on a 17-year-old girl who they say was fighting and wouldn’t stop.

Police say they will be seeking bans on all six women from attending future games.

There are no games scheduled at the field there for the next two weeks and the police are grateful for a cooling-off period after last week’s trouble. When games resume, police will provide extra security both inside and outside the youth football stadium.