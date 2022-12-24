More Brutal Donald Trump golfing details Revealed

While the national news isn’t too kind to former President Donald Trump these days, it turns out that the reports coming from his own people are even worse.

Earlier this week, the Washington Post published a report on what life is like for Trump in his private resort where he attempts to cling to some sense of normality as lawsuits and investigations swirl around him. When not having dinner with white supremacists and antisemites, we know that Trump loves to spend a lot of time on his golf course. And as we learned in the report, that includes a golf cart that comes “equipped with a laptop and sometimes a printer to show him uplifting news articles, online posts or other materials.”

Olivia Nuzzi then published a profile on Trump’s day-to-day life on Intelligencer that quoted some of his advisors and staff from Mar-a-Lago. The view from inside the private club just seems to make him look even more pathetic and lonely than you thought was possible.

“He just goes, plays golf, comes back, and f***s off. He has retreated to the golf course and to Mar-a-Lago,” said one advisor. “His world has gotten much smaller. His world is so, so small.”

“He doesn’t have anything else to do… What else can he do? Why did he see Kanye? He wants to be relevant and wants the limelight. He’s thirsty,” added another advisor.

“It seems like a joke,” said an ex-loyalist of Trumps. “It feels like he’s going through the motions because he said he would.”

It sounds like Trump’s plan to run for President in 2024 might have less to do with any true desire to do good and more just to make sure he has something to do in-between rounds of golf. That or find other ways to Grift his supporters.

[Intelligencer via Mediate]