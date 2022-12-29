More Art On The Way For Williamsburg’s Midtown Row

WILLIAMSBURG-Midtown Row should be getting a second mural on its “marquis” wall in spring 2023, thanks to a $50,000 contract awarded by the City Council in December to a company that provides one-stop-shopping for fine art murals.

The City Council awarded a contract to Branded Arts, a Los Angeles-based public art company, at its December meeting to provide turnkey mural curation services for a second artwork in Midtown Row, a mixed-use development at the intersection of Richmond Road and Monticello Ave.