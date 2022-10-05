Mooshagian leaves Ventura College football, Morris acting head Coach

Steve Mooshagian, Ventura College’s all-time winningest football coach, has not been on the sidelines for the Pirates’ last two games.

Contacted by The Star, school and district administrators refused to explain why.

Mooshagian quietly left the team last month, according to Athletic director Jimmy Walker.

Associate head Coach Terry Morris took over as acting head Coach on Sept. 22, although no official announcement was made.

Morris, the Pirates’ head coach from 1997 to 2005, took charge for a 21-13 win at Chaffey College on Sept. 24 and a 43-37 win over visiting Saddleback College last Saturday.

