Mooshagian leaves Ventura College football, Morris acting head Coach

Steve Mooshagian, Ventura College’s all-time winningest football coach, has not been on the sidelines for the Pirates’ last two games.

Contacted by The Star, school and district administrators refused to explain why.

Mooshagian quietly left the team last month, according to Athletic director Jimmy Walker.

Associate head Coach Terry Morris took over as acting head Coach on Sept. 22, although no official announcement was made.

Morris, the Pirates’ head coach from 1997 to 2005, took charge for a 21-13 win at Chaffey College on Sept. 24 and a 43-37 win over visiting Saddleback College last Saturday.

Mooshagian celebrated his 100th win in California community college football — and his 90th in Ventura — after the 32-13 win over El Camino on Sept. 17.

Mooshagian had not returned calls after the Chaffey and Saddleback wins.

Walker would not elaborate on the nature of Mooshagian’s leave.

“I have no comment,” Walker said. “If I get more info, I’ll let you know.”

Ventura College president Kim Hoffmans did not return a phone message. Patti Blair, Ventura County Community College District’s spokeswoman, returned the message left with Hoffmans.

“I don’t have any information to provide you,” Blair said after questions whether the college or district has opened an investigation. “There’s no comment.”

Mooshagian was named American Community College Football Coaches Association national Coach of the Year after Guiding VC to its first appearance in the CCCAA state Championship game in 2019.

The Pirates, ranked No. 5 in Southern California, completed nonconference play with a 4-1 record.

VC has a bye this week. Mooshagian said via text message that he is “hopeful” of coaching the Pirates’ next game Oct. 15 at Long Beach City College. He was unable to comment further.

Joe Curley is a staff reporter for The Star. They can be reached at [email protected].For more coverage of local college sports, follow @vcscolleges on Twitter.