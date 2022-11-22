Mooresville boys’ basketball program placed on probation

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — The Mooresville High School boys’ basketball program has been placed on probation for violating Indiana High School Athletic Association rules.

The IHSAA made the decision during a meeting Monday, citing “serious” and “unacceptable” violations of its bylaws by second-year Mooresville head Coach Shabaz Khaliq. The probation lasts until the end of summer 2023.

The IHSAA cited four violations under Rule 20 covering undue influence, which the IHSAA defines as the “act of encouraging or inducing a prospective student to attend a school for Athletic purposes,” or, in simpler terms, recruiting.

