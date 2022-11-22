Mooresville boys’ basketball program placed on probation

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — The Mooresville High School boys’ basketball program has been placed on probation for violating Indiana High School Athletic Association rules.

The IHSAA made the decision during a meeting Monday, citing “serious” and “unacceptable” violations of its bylaws by second-year Mooresville head Coach Shabaz Khaliq. The probation lasts until the end of summer 2023.

The IHSAA cited four violations under Rule 20 covering undue influence, which the IHSAA defines as the “act of encouraging or inducing a prospective student to attend a school for Athletic purposes,” or, in simpler terms, recruiting.

Specific violations cited by the IHSAA include:

20-1, the Prohibition of recruiting

20-5a, the limitation on participation and contact with a representative of a school’s Athletic program by a prospective transfer student

20-7, the Prohibition of contact between parents of non-feeder school students and coaches, and

20-9, the Prohibition of participation by non-feeder school students in high school activities.

Khaliq has been suspended from four limited-contact sessions. Limited-contact sessions are a form of workout for student-athletes while a sport is out-of-season. Only students from that school, or its feeder(s), are allowed to participate. The IHSAA permits limited contact program sessions at a maximum of two times per week, for a maximum of two hours per session.

The IHSAA said the violation is a “severe type of warning” and that further infractions by Khaliq, or the program, could result in suspension from the IHSAA state tournament or revocation of Khaliq’s coaching accreditation.

The Reporter-Times left messages seeking comment from Khaliq, as well as officials from the Mooresville High School athletics department and the Mooresville Schools superintendent’s office.

Khaliq arrived in Mooresville in 2021, having coached most recently at Richmond High School. His other stops include Fort Wayne Elmhurst and Fort Wayne North Side. Mooresville went 13-8 in Khaliq’s first season at the school. He has a career record of 227-104. across 14 seasons.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Contact Reporter Devin Voss at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @DevinVoss23.