Moore taking over as Mayfield girls’ soccer coach

MAYFIELD — After spending several seasons as an Assistant Coach for the Mayfield boys’ soccer team, Brian Moore will take over the Mayfield girls’ soccer team as head Coach this season.

“Coaching the girls is something I’ve thought about for the last 10 years,” he said. “I just felt like it was the right time to move over.”

Moore, who also coaches girls’ basketball at Mayfield, takes over for Maris Logan, who went 2-10-1 overall last season, one that saw four games postponed by COVID protocols.

Moore inherits a team that features plenty of experience.

This year’s roster includes Seniors Katarina Agerter, Sallyann Agerter, Isabella Capano, Jaidyn Chest, Fianna Halloran, Emily Machattie, Karsyn Pianelli and Adriana Yuret.

Also on the roster are Juniors Abigail Chest, Cloey Dopp, Madalynn Hart, Brooke Iannuzzi and Arianna Ruberti.

Jaidyn Chest and Abigail Chest moved to Mayfield from Johnstown. Both were named Foothills Council Honorable mention last season.

“Both of them are great athletes, and I think they will really help us,” Moore said.

Rounding out the Mayfield roster are sophomores Lily Hine, Kaylee Klymkow, Haley Munson and Maya Rohling, as well as freshman Madison Case and Mila Valachovic.

“We’ve got a great group this year,” Moore said. “I’m excited about the opportunity.”

Mayfield is scheduled to open its season Friday with a non-league contest at Gloversville at 4:30 pm before traveling to Fort Plain on Sept. 7 for its Western Athletic Conference opener.

“I’m really impressed with the focus and skill level of the team,” Moore said. “I’m looking forward to the season.”