Moore, Mobley lifts Ventura girls soccer team to Channel League title

The four-year fixture had never scored in a rivalry match.

Until Ventura and Buena met Monday night to decide the Channel League championship.

Senior Attacker Esja Moore scored the opening goal in the sixth minute and the Mobley sisters, senior Caylin and sophomore Olivia, combined for a second as the Ventura High girls soccer team clinched the Channel League Championship with a 2-0 win at Rival Buena.

“For it to be my last rivalry game and the second to last game of the season, for this to be the Winner for us to get league Champs … it’s a great way to go out my senior year,” Moore said.

