Moon Over Buffalo Auditions at Prescott Valley Performing Arts

Open Audio Article Player

Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production.

Prescott Valley Performing Arts is holding auditions for their upcoming show, Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo!

Moon Over Buffalo is a 1995 Comedy that employs slapstick, misunderstandings, and the big personalities of Theater to tell the story of a family of Actors hoping for their first big break. When they find out famous movie director Frank Capra is coming to see their matinee, hilarity ensues as they try to make sure he is impressed with their acting abilities. This fast-paced, fun Comedy welcomed Carol Burnett back to the Broadway stage after a 30-year absence.

Now it’s your turn to be part of this comedy’s history and audition to be a part of the show. Auditions will be held on Wednesday, Feb 1 at 6:00 pm and Saturday, Feb 4 at 9:00 am at the Main Street Theater, 3235 Main St, Prescott Valley AZ.

Prescott Valley Performing Arts will be Casting the following roles:

George Hay

Charlotte Hay

Ethel

Rosalind “Roz” Hay

Eileen

Howard

Paul

Richard

View the Moon Over Buffalo Character Descriptions.

For more information regarding the show auditions, please visit pvperformingarts.org or call 928-515-2944.

Find out what else is happening in the state with more stories from the Recreation Section on Signals A Z.com!

Advertise your deals with Talking Glass Media iDealios.