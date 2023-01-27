Moon Area Coach named NFSH National Girls’ Soccer Coach of the Year

Bill Pfeifer has won accolades on the regional and state level. But being named the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) National Girls’ Soccer Coach of the Year was a first for him on the national level.

Moon Area Coach named NFSH National Girls’ Soccer Coach of the Year

Pfeifer was named the national Coach of the year after Moon Area won the WPIAL title and PIAA state title in girls’ soccer after compiling a 26-0, undefeated record throughout the 2022 season. Moon winning both regional and state titles came back-to-back after winning both in 2021. Last year, Moon recorded a 20-1-1 record.

This past season, Moon only allowed three goals in net. Pfeifer said that the accolade isn’t about himself, but about his players, the support around the program and the community of Moon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button