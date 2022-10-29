Mookie Betts Works Out With Memphis Basketball Team

The offseason for the Los Angeles Dodgers came earlier than most would have hoped, but Mookie Betts is already back to work after a short layoff.

However, the multi-sport athlete wasn’t seen on the diamond, but getting a workout in at the University of Memphis on the basketball court, which is one of Betts’ notable talents. The incredibly athletic outfielder has been vocal about his passion for sports and how playing those keep him at his best.

Now that his baseball season is over following a loss in the National League Division Series to the San Diego Padres, Betts can be seen putting himself through multiple agility and ball-handling drills that display his athleticism.

Mookie Betts got some off-season work in Memphis this weekend 💪

The Dodgers All-Star played basketball in high school and has kept himself fairly close to the game in both his personal workouts and multiple endeavors off the court.

Last year, University of Kentucky men’s basketball team head Coach John Calipari invited Betts to speak with the team during a tournament in Las Vegas.

The five-time Gold Glove Winner is up for the award yet again in 2022, and it’s fairly easy to see how Betts continues to keep his body in the best shape possible to maintain peak performance while on the baseball diamond.

Mookie Betts AAU basketball team

Following the 2020 World Series Championship with the Dodgers, Betts held open tryouts for his own AAU basketball team based out of Tennessee, and since then he has helped numerous Athletes reach the Collegiate level after playing on the travel circuit.

Players range from 15 to 16 year olds, and his most recent 2025 class has been fairly impressive.

