Moody Center gives Women’s Basketball home court advantage

By Emily Schumacher

Texas Women’s basketball sent Oklahoma home with a defeat on Wednesday night. The Red River rivalry runs deep and Texas fans are proof. 834 students attended, setting a new program record. The student section made themselves heard of the Longhorns and their opponents. Texas Fight chants reverberated throughout the arena as students shouted the lines and their peers on the other side of the court responded. During time-outs and Halftime the crowd continued to engage.

Rori Harmon noticed. The guard remarked that playing in front of the large crowd gave her extra energy.

“It feels great to see so many people come out to the game like that,” Harmon said. “It gives us extra energy and that is what we need for more games to come. We appreciate the support, and it gives us that extra energy, especially on defense.”

Attendance continues to climb in Moody Center’s Inaugural season. The program ranks 13th in the country for average attendance per game.

The Longhorns are 10-1 at Moody Center this season and have won eight straight games at home.

Texas Head Coach Vic Schaefer credits the arena for phenomenal acoustics and allowing fans to sit close to the courtside. “It’s a big difference, the fans are way closer to the action,” Schaefer said. “It’s been a great atmosphere for our kids to play in.”

Forward Taylor Jones attributes wins at home to the unwavering support of Longhorn fans. “It’s hard for our opponents to win on the road, let alone when you have a packed arena,” Jones said. The Junior acknowledges that Moody Center is probably the loudest arena opponents will play in all season.

Even rivals notice the difference when stepping into Moody and hearing Longhorn fans on their new home turf.

“I’d love to give a shout out to the attendance today,” Oklahoma head coach, Jennie Baranczyk said. “I thought their crowd was phenomenal.” Iowa State’s coach, Bill Fennelly claimed it was “fun to play here… and a phenomenal addition to the league” earlier this month after the Cyclones fell to the Longhorns by 15 points.

During the off-season the team focused on fan engagement. Schaefer could be found around campus rallying the student body and personally inviting fans to games. The Coach grilled Burgers for the workers who built the team’s practice facility. This season the Longhorns have electric home crowds to show for it.

“I know how many people there are that care so deeply for us and about our program and our university,” Schaefer said. “I certainly appreciate everyone who’s been coming out supporting our kids.”

Women’s basketball is on pace to have the highest attendance average in the last decade. Schaefer wishes to remind supporters to attend games not for who’s on the opposing bench but for the student-athletes representing The University of Texas. Five home games remain and the players are fueled by the energy Texas fans will continue to provide.

“Thank you. Keep on showing up. We’re going to keep putting up on a show as long as you come out,” Jones said. “We’re going to do it for y’all and everyone that’s in attendance.”