Moodley Finishes 3rd Overall, Women’s Golf 4th in Inaugural Charlotte Invitational

CHARLOTTE, NC – Charlotte Women’s golf ended the Inaugural Charlotte Invitational at the Cabarrus Country Club with a fourth place finish behind Kaiyuree Moodley’s individual finish of third on Tuesday afternoon.

“We really enjoyed hosting everyone this week at Cabarrus Country Club,” began the Head Coach Ryan Ashburn . “While the result didn’t come out in our favor, we were in position to make a move after two rounds and we haven’t been there this fall. We are slowly making progress with this team. Kai had a strong showing for us by finishing third. Maia, Polina and Caitlin got better every day and Shelly had two great opening rounds for us. We’re certainly taking positives from this week and moving forward quickly to compete again in Cabo.”

TRIO OF LEADERS

Moodley led the way with her two-over 74 on Tuesday using an eagle on the par five 11th and birdie on the par five first. Moodley drained two of the tournament’s three Eagles on the week finishing just two shots back of medalist honors. Maia Samuelsson notched a top-20 finish with a tie for 17th after a final round 75 (+3). Samuelsson recorded four birdies during her round while Polina Marina who also shot 75, made birdie on the first hole as well.

TEAM WRAP UP

Caitlin Evans-Brand rounded out team scoring with a five-over 77 with two back nine birdies. Shelly Chen tied for 15th overall despite a final round of 82 (+10) Tuesday.

INDIVIDUAL ACTION

Jette Schulze led the trio of individuals with a three-over 75 using a couple of birdies midway through her round on the front nine. Abbey Schimpf followed with a birdie on the par five 11th during a round of 78 (+6) while Kayla Bartemeyer finished off with an 85 (+13).

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Xavier won the team event by six shots over James Madison and Cal Poly who tied for second. The Niners finished fourth, eight shots back of that tie for second.

CABO COMES NEXT

Charlotte will round out the fall schedule heading to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico for the Bash at the Beach Hosted by TCU.