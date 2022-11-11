Mooch Senior Soccer Games set for Sunday, Nov. 20 – Trentonian

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletics Association may have shortened its high school soccer seasons in 2022, but the Mercer County Soccer Hall of Fame/Glenn “Mooch” Myernick Senior Games are still set for the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

After the Robbinsville High boys’ soccer team plays West Morris-Mendham for the Group III state title at 3 pm this Saturday at Franklin High in Somerset, local fans will get one more opportunity to see some of Mercer County’s senior boys’ and girls’ soccer players go head-to-head one last time before their graduations.

A week from Sunday – Nov. 20 – Veterans Park in Hamilton’s Al Cowell Sr. Field will host the Mooch Senior Games with the girls kicking off at 12:30 pm, then the boys following at 2:30 pm

The event honors the memory of Myernick, who grew up playing soccer in Lawrence and went on to earn national and international fame before dying suddenly in 2006. He became known locally while in high school where he earned All-America status as he led three Cardinals ‘ teams to state championships under equally legendary head Coach Lou Angebranndt.

Myernick then played one season at Mercer County Community College before moving on to Hartwick College, which he led to the NCAA Final Four in 1976, winning the Hermann Trophy along the way as Player of the Year in US College Soccer.

“Mooch” also played on the US Olympic team and was the No. 1 draft pick for the North American Pro Soccer League, in which he played for nine seasons.

Later, Myernick rose through the coaching ranks until becoming an Assistant with the US men’s soccer team at the 2022 World Cup in Japan and the 2006 World Cup in Germany. He was chosen as a member of the US Soccer Hall of Fame in 2015.

The Glenn “Mooch” Myernick Senior Games are free to the public and feature some of the top Seniors from schools throughout Mercer County.

The teams, coached by members of the Mercer County Soccer Hall of Fame, are divided into Red and White squads to commemorate Myernick’s Lawrence High colors.

The referees for the matches donate their time in hopes that all might enjoy one more fun day of soccer before the 2022 season completely comes to a close.

This season, the Mooch Senior Games will remember three important contributors, not the least of whom is Glenn’s mother, Ruth, who died at the age of 95 in June. Joining her in memoriam will be Hall of Famers Tom Bayless, who was instrumental in starting the Mooch Girls’ Game, and Paul Mott Sr., both of whom also passed away this year.

ND ALUMNI GAME & FIELD NAMING

Notre Dame’s newest turf pitch will be named after longtime boys’ soccer head Coach Mike Perone when the school holds its annual alumni game at 6 pm Wednesday, Nov. 23, the night before Thanksgiving.

The event will be open to all of the Irish’s soccer alumni in hopes of honoring 500-game winner Perone, who has since retired and recently celebrated his 70th birthday.

NEW TRAINING OPPORTUNITY

Joey Donigan, son of Joe Donigan, Assistant to Bob Smith at the Bob Smith Soccer Academy, has personal training Slots available Monday-Saturday in a private studio gym based in Hamilton’s Mercerville section (behind Carella’s Shoes).

Donigan specializes in youth sports performance and adult functional fitness.

The Fall/Winter schedule is filling fast, so those interested should call or text him at (609) 917-5765 or email him at [email protected] or www.jdperformanceandfitness.com.