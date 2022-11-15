Mooch Senior Games chock full of Mercer high school senior soccer Talent – ​​Trentonian

The Robbinsville High boys’ soccer team brought home its first NJSIAA Group III state title last Saturday, but that wasn’t the end of the 2022 high school season.

The Mercer County Soccer Hall of Fame/Glenn “Mooch” Myernick Senior Games cap the fall season this Sunday when some of the county’s top senior girls’ and boys’ players take on Al Cowell Sr. Field in Hamilton’s Veterans Park to display their talents for local fans and college coaches once more before graduation.

The girls begin the action at 12:30 pm Sunday, and the boys play at 2:30 pm

The event honors the memory of Myernick, who grew up playing soccer in Lawrence before going on to earn national and international acclaim ahead of his sudden death in 2006. He was inducted into the United States Soccer Hall of Fame in 2015.

This year, Glenn’s mother, Ruth, who passed away in June at the age of 95, as well as integral committee member Tom Bayless and his fellow Hall of Famer Paul Mott Sr. will also be remembered in memoriam.

With the help of sponsors like the Mercer Soccer Hall of Fame, the Central Jersey Youth Soccer Association; New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance; RSword; Richard Fornaro of Fornaro & Francioso, Counselors at Law; Dino Spadaccini of the Spadaccini Law Firm; the Ancient Order of the Hibernians Club; Ciro Baldino of Conte’s Pizza; Tony Rosica & Greg Harvell of Keller Williams Premier Real Estate; Marsilio’s & Rossi’s Bar and Grill; plus Premier Key Abstract, the Mooch Senior Games are free to the public.

The teams, coached by Hall of Fame members, are divided into Red and White squads to commemorate Myernick’s Lawrence High school colors.

Girls’ Red Team

Katie Vega, Rukiyat Daranijo (Trenton); Ryan Carr, Megan Reuter, Juliana Lynch (Notre Dame); Gwyn Moore, Jessie Everman, Gillian Kibbey, Grace Dowd (Lawrence); Sydney Ragland, Hannah Woodward, Meredith Hoeflinger (Hightstown); Ryann Keefe, Fallon Mazza, Colleen Fanning (Allentown); Alexis Contes, Aditi Negi, Emma Yanagi (WW-P South); Hazel Penner, Sierra Mitchell, Sydney Smith (Ewing); Reagan Amberson, Ava Brass, Abby Goodrich, Ellie Fermo (Pennington); Maddie Rygh, Julia Chiang (Lawrenceville).

Girls’ White Team

Sydney Auletta, Samia Quizhpi (Nottingham); Maya Anico, Aditi Singh, Emily Potenza (WW-P North); Adriana Ryder, Juliana Ryder, Jill Jones, Carley Krascovics, Savina Carabelli (Steinert); Lucy Fleming, Katie Yancey, Andie Cappucci, Caileigh Ross (Hopewell Valley); Mayaliz Jimenez (Hamilton West); Kara Keating, Erin Kelly, Lucy Shea, Sophia Aquilino (Robbinsville); Rowan Gilmore, Lucia Salvato (Princeton); Riley Hayes, Neve Palmeri (Hun); Grace Romano, Kirsten Ruf (PDS); Alex Naidrich (Peddie).

Boys’ Red Team

Nelson Guerra, Chase Schultz, Colin St. John, Layne Scharko (Steinert); Sylvester Harrison (Trenton); Nick Kempe, Juan Borges, Conor Coyne, Enrique Porras Jr. (Pennington); Sean Smith, Ronit Rijhwani, Nolan O’Grady, Will Schreyer, Nana Kofi Appiah (Robbinsville); Allen Jarrin, Erik Carchipulla, Joel Montalva (Hightstown); Jason Romero Silver, Maddox Hoehne (Lawrence); Praneel Pothukanuri (WW-P North); Johnny Cruz, Christian Fiuczynski, Quinn Ferri (WW-P South); Massimiliano Verduci, Adhityan Tamilselvan, William Zeng, Tyler Stark (Hun); Joaquin Rodriguez (PDS).

Boys’ White Team

Aidan Cutty, Carlos Gabriel Da Silva (Nottingham); James Ferraro, Pablo Argueta, JP Colter, Tobias Urban (Notre Dame); Austin Warren, Tom Hooks, Alex Luedeke, Aldo Branham (Hopewell Valley); Leo George, Emanuel Noyola, Jack Serxner (Princeton); Chase Bolden (Ewing); Danny Doran, Aarya Patel, Giovanni Pierleonardi (Allentown); Cesar Ramos, Daniel Olmedo (Hamilton West); Liam Flynn, Jameson Hocher (Lawrenceville); Kiran Shah, Kyle Ferguson (Peddie); Jafet Sanchez, Uziel Sanchez (TCPA).

ND ALUMNI GAME & FIELD NAMING

Notre Dame’s newest turf pitch will be named after longtime boys’ soccer head Coach Mike Perone when the school holds its annual alumni game at 6 pm Wednesday, Nov. 23, the night before Thanksgiving.

The event will be open to all of the Irish’s soccer alumni in hopes of honoring 500-game winner Perone, who has since retired and recently celebrated his 70th birthday.

