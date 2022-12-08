Monumental Basketball players and staff spread cheer during the holiday season

WASHINGTON, DC – Monumental Basketball in partnership with Martha’s Table will celebrate the season of giving by spreading cheer this holiday with players, coaches, staff and their families adopting a total of 16 families to fulfill their holiday wish list.

The adopted families will be invited to the Capital City Go-Go home game on December 11 at 1:00 pm versus the Greensboro Swarm followed by a holiday party and meet and greet at MedStar Health Performance Center with select Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics and Go-Go players, staff and families. A breakdown of Monumental Basketball members who adopted families is below:

Wizards: Kamiah Beal (Bradley Beal), Jenna Gill (Anthony Gill), Brittne Gowdy (Will Barton), Laura Vizla (Kristaps Porzingis) and Jessica Bruchs (Johnny Davis) adopted five families

In addition to fulfilling the families’ wish lists, Unseld Jr. will also be providing all families with $200 gift cards.

The Capital City Go-Go staff and players also continued their longstanding partnership with Eagle Academy Charter School in Southeast DC by granting two families their holiday wish list.

For the second consecutive year, Daniel Gafford will hold his Annual Holiday Jingle Ball Event in partnership with Off My Block (OMB). Gafford’s Holiday Jingle Ball will take place on Sunday, December 11th 10AM – 2PM at John Hayden Johnson Middle School. The event will provide 200 families with:

Hot meal

Barbers and Braiders

Photo Booth & Printer

Hygienic Packages

Each child to receive a toy gift

Clothing donations, coats, hats, scarves, socks (men, women, and children)

Music, games, and movies

Monte Morris will celebrate the season by visiting kids at a local children’s hospital. On December 11, Morris will surprise 20-30 kids with Christmas gifts and spend time visiting with each child. Additionally, each child will receive an Autographed Wizards item and a Monte Morris poster. Morris will also provide gifts, autograph items, and posters to kids at a Flint, Michigan, children’s hospital. These gifts will be distributed by Monte’s mother, Latonia Morris, on his behalf.