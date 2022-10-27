Monty Williams Warns The NBA About Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 3-1 start this NBA season.

One of the main reasons for their success is the play of Devin Booker.

The 25-year-old shooting guard is off to the best start of his NBA career.

Through four games he is averaging 32.5 points and 5.8 assists per game.

Suns head Coach Monty Williams said this about the season Booker is having:

“Probably the most complete player in the league right now. There are no weaknesses in his game and he’s scoring everywhere.” – Monty Williams is Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/rU2gclmxbY — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 26, 2022

A Bold Claim

This is a bold statement to make about Booker, even though he is off to a great start.

It just goes to show that Williams has plenty of confidence in his player.

Booker might be one of the best Offensive players in the NBA, but he could still improve as a defender.

The Suns are still trying to get over one of the worst playoff losses in the history of their franchise last season.

In Game 7 at home, they got blown out by the Dallas Mavericks.

This season Booker and the rest of the Suns are trying to prove that they can get it done in the playoffs.

But, the regular season play of Booker can have him in contention for NBA MVP.

Phoenix has been one of the best regular-season teams in recent years.

That is one again to be expected and could help Booker’s MVP case.

It will be fun to see how Booker progresses throughout the season as he looks to set a career-high in points per game.

He set his career-high last year with 26.8 points per game.

But, if he can average 30+ this year, that might be enough to win the scoring title.