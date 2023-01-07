Monty Williams Reacts After Phoenix Suns Drop Friday Night Game to Miami Heat

The Phoenix Suns again were on the losing end of an NBA game, this time coming at the expense of the Miami Heat on Friday night.

The Suns have lost five games in a row and their last eight-of-nine. They’re 5-14 since the beginning of December.

Phoenix fought back but ultimately fell short without the talents of Chris Paul in the second half after he left the game with right hip soreness.

“I just saw him laboring for a second and when he wouldn’t look at me, I knew something was up and then when he finally did look at me, he needed a sub, and so I didn’t have to put two in two together. I knew something was up,” Williams said after the game before addressing how the team looked after Paul left.

