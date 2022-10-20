Montville’s boys basketball Coach is former Norwich Tech, NFA Coach

MONTVILLE – It was a bit alarming to see Jeff Brown wearing an orange Montville High School fleece jacket while serving as a football game staff member at the school recently.

After all, Brown has been a fixture in Norwich Free Academy’s red and white as an Assistant basketball Coach and physical education teacher. He also wore Norwich Tech’s blue and gold as the Warriors’ former head basketball coach about 10 years ago.

Staffing the football game was Brown’s first duty as part of Montville’s Athletic department. He was recently named boys varsity basketball Coach for the Eastern Connecticut Conference school.

Brown will retain his PE position at NFA, but he is thrilled to get back on the sideline as a varsity coach. He was an NFA assistant, helping out the freshman and JV teams recently.

Brown, a former NFA standout player about 27 years ago, served as Ledyard boys varsity Coach from 2008 to 2010 before taking over as Norwich Tech Coach from 2011 to 2015.

“I’m excited about this opportunity,” Brown said. “I wanted to get back to varsity coaching. Taking this job satisfies that without forcing me to move my family from Norwich.”

Brown takes over for Tim Strong, who stepped down from his Montville post after three seasons to take over as East Lyme boys’ coach. Strong led Montville to a pair of ECC Division IV regular season titles. Winning any boys basketball title has been rare at Montville, but Brown hopes his contribution to the program extends beyond the Trophy case.

“I am big on the basic Fundamentals and that is one of my favorite parts of coaching basketball,” Brown said. “Basketball has always been a huge part of my life. I am looking forward to working with the Montville High School players as well as getting out into the Montville community to work with the young kids.”

Brown is an avid road racer, keeping himself in good shape. You can expect Montville to do plenty of running for conditioning and with its style of play, Brown said.