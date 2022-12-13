Montverde, Kevin Boyle back on top of high school basketball rankings

Week 3: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

The Power 25 is a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated. Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive Reporter Zach Shugan and SI Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country.

Montverde (Fla.) Academy is back on top of the Power 25 after going 2-0 in NIBC play with statement wins over Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) and Bishop Walsh (Cumberland, Md.) at the Bob Kirk Invitational. The Eagles won by an average of 25 points at the event.

