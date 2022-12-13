Montrele Wells wins APGA Adrian Stills Award for character, Charity

Montrele Wells was named as the first-ever Winner of the APGA Tour’s Adrian Stills Award presented by Cisco on Tuesday, an Honor that comes with more than just a trophy.

The award, named after APGA Tour co-founder Adrian Stills, earned Wells a $25,000 bonus to support his golf career, as well as $10,000 to donate to the Charity of his choice. Cisco also offered Wells exemptions to the APGA Cisco Invitational at Baltusrol and the APGA Billy Horschel Invitational presented by Cisco, a pair of limited-field events on the 2023 schedule. The Winner was determined by a panel of Judges and voted on by fellow APGA Tour players.

“To win the Adrian Stills Award means as much as winning any golf event. Being recognized by the APGA Tour leadership and my fellow competitors for the way I carry myself both on and off the course is an incredible honor,” Wells said via a release. “I’m so grateful for Cisco and their support of the APGA Tour overall, and for what this award means to me. Companies like Cisco are making a huge difference to the players on our Tour and in changing the make-up of our sport.”

An APGA Tour player since 2012, Wells consistently participates in APGA Foundation Clinics held in low-income neighborhoods that attract kids that wouldn’t normally be exposed to the game. The award will continue to be given annually to the APGA Tour player who best embodies the qualities of character, sportsmanship, courage and giving back to the game and community.

“Giving back to this game and helping to show that golf is a game for everyone, no matter where they come from or the color of their skin, is what really drives me,” Wells continued. “To have a young boy or young girl that looks like me, to give them inspiration and show them that they can work hard and succeed, that golf is a sport they can play, it’s extremely satisfying. When you see those smiles and the acknowledgment from those kids, it drives me more than my performance. I came from a place where most of my friends didn’t make it out of poverty. I can show others that with hard work, you can get out and you can accomplish great things.”

The APGA Tour was founded in 2010 as a non-profit organization which aims to prepare minority golfers to compete and win at the highest levels of professional golf.

“The APGA Tour has been a home for me since that first event,” Wells said. “It gave me a place to feel comfortable and to continue to chase my dreams. To win an award named after Adrian Stills is an incredible honor. He is a true mentor. He has been there, to the PGA Tour, the place where we are all trying to get to. But more than that, he has experienced the ups and downs and the struggles that we face as golfers and as people. He was a reason we didn’t quit. When he speaks, you know you can trust him.”

“Montrele Wells embodies the APGA Adrian Stills Award presented by Cisco in every manner,” said APGA Tour CEO Ken Bentley. “Montrele is Universally respected by the APGA Tour leadership, players and staff for his attitude, his professionalism, his efforts to give back and support APGA Foundation Youth events and promoting the APGA Tour.”