Montoya’s son joins Red Bull Junior Team and sets ‘ultimate goal’ of F1
Sebastian Montoya, son of ex-Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo, has joined Red Bull’s Junior Team for 2023, as he looks to follow in his father’s footsteps.
Juan Pablo spent six years competing in F1 from 2001 to 2006, initially representing Williams and later McLaren – taking seven victories, 30 podiums and a best finish of third in the drivers’ standings.
Now son Sebastian is forging his own Motorsport career and, having risen up the karting ranks, made his single-seater racing debut in 2020, contesting both the ADAC Formula 4 and Italian Formula 4 Championships with Prema.
The Colombian-American racer stayed in both categories for the 2021 season, placing fourth overall in Italian F4 and ninth in ADAC F4, bagging his first podiums in the process.
In 2022, the 17-year-old added campaigns in the Asian and European Formula Regional categories, along with selected LMP2 outings in the IMSA SportsCar Championship alongside father Juan Pablo, and a points-scoring appearance in FIA F3.
Ahead of his 2023 racing plans being announced, Sebastian confirmed that his initial support from Red Bull has now expanded to a place in the Junior Team.
“Excited to announce I am now part of Red Bull’s Official Junior Team. This past year, I became part of the brand’s Athletes and now we will work together for the Ultimate goal: F1,” wrote Montoya via Instagram.
F1 has seen plenty of father-son duos over the years, with 2022 featuring three examples: Mick Schumacher (son of Michael), Max Verstappen (son of Jos) and Kevin Magnussen (son of Jan).