Montoya’s son joins Red Bull Junior Team and sets ‘ultimate goal’ of F1

Sebastian Montoya, son of ex-Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo, has joined Red Bull’s Junior Team for 2023, as he looks to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Juan Pablo spent six years competing in F1 from 2001 to 2006, initially representing Williams and later McLaren – taking seven victories, 30 podiums and a best finish of third in the drivers’ standings.

READ MORE: Williams signs F3 Talent Franco Colapinto to Driver Academy

Now son Sebastian is forging his own Motorsport career and, having risen up the karting ranks, made his single-seater racing debut in 2020, contesting both the ADAC Formula 4 and Italian Formula 4 Championships with Prema.

The Colombian-American racer stayed in both categories for the 2021 season, placing fourth overall in Italian F4 and ninth in ADAC F4, bagging his first podiums in the process.