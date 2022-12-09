Montoliu Lobo and Berg Earn SAC Soccer Scholar Athlete of the Year Accolades

ROCK HILL, SC – Lenoir-Rhyne’s Carles Montoliu Lobo and Louise Berg were voted 2022 South Atlantic Conference Men’s and Women’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the Conference office announced today.

The South Atlantic Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year award is presented annually to one student-athlete in each of the Conference’s Championship sports and is voted on by the SAC’s Faculty Athletic Representatives Committee. The winners are selected based on their achievements in academics, athletics, service, and leadership.

Lobo, a senior engineering Physics and computer science double major, has a 3.9 grade point average and is a six-time Lenoir-Rhyne President’s List selection and a two-time Dean’s List selection. He was named the 2021 SAC Men’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year, 2022 SAC Man of the Year, SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll member for each of the last four years, was the SAC Elite 20 Winner in the spring of 2021, and was a 2020 -21 CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree.

“We are all so proud of yet another achievement for Carles,” said Lenoir-Rhyne head men’s soccer Coach Jack Winter . “With his time at LR now coming to an end, it’s only fitting that he should receive one more individual accolade, to add to all the others. Carles is the epitome of an elite student-athlete. He has represented our program with a level of professionalism and consistency that is unparalleled. As one of our best and brightest, we can only beam with pride at this latest accomplishment and wish him well for the future”.

On the field, Lobo was named First Team All-Conference for the third season in a row. This season, he led Lenoir-Rhyne to their first SAC Tournament title since 2006 and was named Tournament MVP. He had four goals and three assists on the year, including two game winners.

A native of Valencia, Spain, Lobo is very active off the field as well, serving as a member of the Lenoir-Rhyne Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the Bears Leadership Academy. The two-time team captain also volunteered over the summer months with the Asociacion Periferia, a Spanish association that helps children at risk of social exclusion.

Berg, a junior political science & international affairs major, has a 3.950 grade point average and is a two-time SAC Commissioner’s Honor Roll and three-time Lenoir-Rhyne President’s List selection. She is also a Lenoir-Rhyne Dean’s List honoree and is a member of Alpha Lambda Delta, a certified national Honor society that recognizes academic excellence in the first year at a college or university, and Pi Sigma Alpha, the National Political Science Honor Society.

“This is a well-deserved Honor for Louise – we are extremely proud of her development and accomplishments as a Collegiate student-athlete,” said Lenoir-Rhyne head Women’s soccer Coach Dean Ward . “Louise is an impressive young woman who works extremely hard to be the best version of herself in all areas of her life. On the soccer field she is a reliable, dedicated and responsible defender, off the field she is impressively able to apply the same traits and high standards to her studies and college life. Congratulations to Louise for receiving this prestigious award.”

On the field, Berg has been named First Team All-Conference and has played in and started all 17 games this season, totaling 1415 minutes. She helped lead Lenoir-Rhyne to a SAC Regular Season Championship title and an NCAA Tournament appearance. As a junior, she was a part of Lenoir-Rhyne’s regional championship winning team which advanced to the Final 4 for the first time in program history. Her freshman year was highlighted by helping the Bears to a national ranking and to a SAC Conference Tournament Championship.

A native of Ahus, Sweden, Berg is extremely active in the Lenoir-Rhyne community, serving as a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the Bears Leadership Academy. She is also a wellness group leader for the Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s soccer team and volunteers for Project Rescue Ocean and with the Hickory Soup Kitchen.