Montini Catholic dedicates the Kolinski Family Golf Studio

Montini Catholic Bronco golf team members, coaches, administration and Athletic staff members gathered Sept. 23 to dedicate the Lasallian college preparatory school’s new Kolinski Family Golf Studio.

The studio was donated by the Kolinski siblings — all Montini Catholic alumni, Marty, Class of 1971, Carol DeSimone, ’73, Larry, ’75 and Ellen Rehm, ’77, in Honor of their parents Norbert and Mary Ellen Kolinski.

Father Jeff Stoneberg, pastor of Christ the King Parish in Lombard, was invited to officially bless, dedicate and open the Kolinski Family Golf Studio which includes an indoor putting room, a golf instructional Simulator (hitting matt, netting, cameras and tv monitor) as well as an office area for properly analyzing golfer’s swings, stance, grips, etc.

The Kolinskis also graciously provided funding for seven indoor hitting mats which will allow the golf program to better utilize the school’s field house as an indoor driving range throughout the entire school year.

“This outstanding gift to Montini Catholic is not the first time that the Kolinski family has shown their support and generosity to our school community,” said President Jim Segredo. “Marty, Carol, Larry and Ellen have been very generous donors to the Montini Catholic community over a long period of time. They have supported our numerous capital campaigns, our Annual and Scholarship funds as well as several of our development events including our Maroon and Gold Gala and our Bronco Classic Golf Outing.”

“The Kolinski’s spirit of giving back actually started when they were students at Montini Catholic. Their parents, Norbert and Mary Ellen, played a key role in supporting and helping the Christian Brothers and the school during the ’60s and ’70s as it was just getting established. The family has a long Legacy of supporting Montini Catholic. Gifting us with the Kolinski Family Golf Studio is their latest gesture of generosity and support. This facility, we are told, is the first at any private school in the western Suburban area and is an exciting addition to the educational and athletic facilities that we provide our students.”



Members of Montini Catholic High School’s golf teams and coaches with the Kolinski family (Alex Mendez in blue on far left, Ben Michelson in purple on far right (back).

– Courtesy of Montini Catholic High School

The addition of the Kolinski Golf Studio will greatly enhance Montini Catholic’s golf offerings to their athletes. At the beginning of the season, the program, under the leadership of head coaches Eric Scott (boys) and Colleen Marks (girls), welcomed PGA pro Alex Mendez to their coaching team. Mendez was the former head pro at Butterfield Country Club in Oak Brook and Royal Fox Country Club in St. Charles. He currently serves on the Illinois Professional Golfers Association board of directors as the vice president.

Ben Michelon, Assistant pro at Village Links in Glen Ellyn, also joined Montini’s coaching staff.

“We are so excited for our student athletes and what the addition of the Kolinski Golf Studio, as well as the additional expertise provided by Alex Mendez and Ben Michelon, means for them,” said President Segredo. “There is no doubt that our golf program has been considerably enhanced and that our student Golfers will greatly benefit. From the bottoms of our hearts, on behalf of Montini Catholic High School and the students and coaches of our Bronco Golf Teams, we say thank you you to the Kolinski Family for making our golf studio dream a reality!”